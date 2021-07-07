Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.06. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 63,025 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43). On average, analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

