TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.76. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 1,246 shares.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.53.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

