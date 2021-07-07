Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Position Boosted by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Terex were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

