Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terex guides earnings per share in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 in 2021, which suggests a substantial improvement from earnings of 13 cents in 2020. Sales will be around $3.7 billion indicating a year-over-year growth of 20%. This will be driven by improved end market demand and higher backlog. However, high input costs, incentive compensation and supply chain headwinds will impair results in the near term. Nevertheless, this will likely be offset by the company’s cost control efforts. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation and investment in expansion of manufacturing facilities. Terex is also progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term growth. Earnings estimates for the current quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

Get Terex alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of TEX opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.