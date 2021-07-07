Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TSCDY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 107,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,239. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

