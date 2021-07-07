Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Tesla by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,177,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

TSLA stock traded down $8.61 on Wednesday, hitting $650.97. 189,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,378,682. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.27 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $627.10 billion, a PE ratio of 654.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $630.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

