Teton Advisors Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ONB opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.