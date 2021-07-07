Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

KMT stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

