Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 11,400 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

