Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 21,500 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

