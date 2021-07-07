Teton Advisors Inc. Takes $154,000 Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 605,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 963.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 326,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 295,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

