The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Shares Gap Down to $51.24

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.24, but opened at $49.11. The Bank of New York Mellon shares last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 22,058 shares traded.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

