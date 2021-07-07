The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

