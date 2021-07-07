The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.23. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

