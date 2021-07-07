The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 16,400 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SCHW stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.