The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

