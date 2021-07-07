The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455,200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of The Charles Schwab worth $184,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. 338,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,430. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

