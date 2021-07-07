The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.58. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

EL traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.45. 8,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $185.48 and a 1 year high of $320.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

