The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post sales of $29.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.54 million and the lowest is $29.10 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The First of Long Island by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 482.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $20.57. 1,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $489.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

