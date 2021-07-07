The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.67 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $15.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 489,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $2,105,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.