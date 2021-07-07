The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.89.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.