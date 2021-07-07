The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Holdings Boosted by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes accounts for 0.9% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 254,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after buying an additional 68,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

