The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.11.

Shares of MIDD opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

