The Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$87.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$57.44 and a 12-month high of C$89.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$86.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.55.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

