The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.36.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.