The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,911 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

