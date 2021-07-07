TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of TherapeuticsMD worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 176,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 99.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117,655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,175,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 112,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,778. The company has a market capitalization of $432.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.