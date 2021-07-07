Third Point LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $22,584,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $12,412,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $9,880,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $9,880,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000.

DISAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

