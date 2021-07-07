Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2,352.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

