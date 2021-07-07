Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,097 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

OFS Credit Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

