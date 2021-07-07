Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 62,695 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,695 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

MAV stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

