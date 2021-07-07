Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.98

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$123.98 and last traded at C$122.80, with a volume of 5220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$123.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$128.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

