Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of Lululemon Athletica worth $134,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.26. 26,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.