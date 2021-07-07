Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,111 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Square were worth $229,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,145,854 shares of company stock worth $267,225,043. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,877. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.14 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 350.31, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

