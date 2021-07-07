Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $156.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $156,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $27.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,594.07. 5,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,408.23. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,067.59 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

