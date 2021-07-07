Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 166,400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 166,400 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Mastercard worth $318,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,720. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.