Tom Hayward Sells 325,000 Shares of finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Stock

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) insider Tom Hayward sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £123,500 ($161,353.54).
Shares of LON:FCAP opened at GBX 37.49 ($0.49) on Wednesday. finnCap Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £66.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93.
About finnCap Group
