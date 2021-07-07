Tom Hayward Sells 325,000 Shares of finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Stock

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) insider Tom Hayward sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £123,500 ($161,353.54).

Shares of LON:FCAP opened at GBX 37.49 ($0.49) on Wednesday. finnCap Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £66.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

Get finnCap Group alerts:

About finnCap Group

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for finnCap Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for finnCap Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.