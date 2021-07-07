TomoChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.47 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $176.67 million and $18.47 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00006116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,433,925 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

