Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 276,372 shares.The stock last traded at $27.49 and had previously closed at $28.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.