Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 276,372 shares.The stock last traded at $27.49 and had previously closed at $28.60.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
