Towle & Co. Acquires 133,720 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Towle & Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,720 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for about 5.3% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $49,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,949. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

