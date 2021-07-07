Towle & Co. Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Towle & Co. cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. 12,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,228. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

