Towle & Co. Sells 12,690 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Towle & Co. cut its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes makes up about 2.6% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.40% of M/I Homes worth $24,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MHO stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.70. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.