Towle & Co. Trims Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Towle & Co. decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,940 shares during the period. HollyFrontier comprises approximately 3.4% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $31,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 8,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.