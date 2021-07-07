Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,054 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,018% compared to the average daily volume of 97 put options.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stride by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stride by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

