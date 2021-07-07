Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,569,287 shares of company stock valued at $10,489,137. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

