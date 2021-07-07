Trexquant Investment LP Has $113,000 Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TRIL opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

