Trexquant Investment LP Has $158,000 Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Athenex were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Athenex by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATNX. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

ATNX opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

