Trexquant Investment LP Invests $83,000 in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 171,779 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

