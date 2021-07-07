Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biocept by 52.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Biocept, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%.

Biocept Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

