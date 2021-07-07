Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Titan International stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

